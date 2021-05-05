Bloom Energy bounces after Q1 revenue rise; sees full-year sales near $1B
May 05, 2021 4:51 PM ET
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +3.1% post-market after reporting an in-line Q1 adjusted loss while revenues rose 24% Y/Y to $194M, including a 38.5% increase in product revenues to $138M that was primarily driven by a 40.2% gain in acceptances to 35.9 MW.
- Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 29.7% jumped from 16.2% in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an improvement in product gross margin to 36.7% from 27.2% during the period.
- Q1 non-GAAP operating margin was 1.4% vs. negative 14.9% in the prior-year quarter.
- Bloom issues full-year revenue guidance of $950M-$1B, in line with $980.3M analyst consensus estimate, as well as non-GAAP gross margin of ~25%, non-GAAP operating margin ~3%, and cash flow from operations "approaching positive."
- Separately, Bloom Energy and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announce an agreement to collaborate on the "potential commercialization and deployment of integrated, low carbon power-generation and hydrogen solutions to advance the energy transition."