Curtiss-Wright EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue; raises outlook
May 05, 2021 5:04 PM ETCurtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)CWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $597M (-0.7% Y/Y) beats by $18.03M.
- FY 2021 guidance: Raises Adjusted sales guidance to new range of 7 to 9% growth (previously 6 to 8%) and Adjusted operating income guidance to new range of 9 to 11% growth (previously 7 to 10%); Increased Adjusted operating margin guidance to new range of 16.6% to 16.7%, up 30 to 40 basis points compared with the prior year (previously 16.5% to 16.6%, up 20 to 30 basis points); and Increased Adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.10 to new range of $7.10 to $7.30 vs. consensus of $7.16, up 8 to 11%, mainly due to expectations for higher sales and profitability in the Defense Electronics segment and stronger profitability in the Naval & Power segment.
- Press Release