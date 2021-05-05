Acadia maintains 2021 sales guidance as Q1 net sales rise 18%
May 05, 2021 5:14 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)ACADBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is maintaining its 2021 net sales guidance of between $510M and $550M as Q1 sales rose 18% to $106.6M.
- All of the sales came from Nuplazid (pimavenserin), its Parkinson's disease psychosis drug.
- Acadia beat analyst expectations on EPS but missed on revenue.
- Its net loss in the quarter narrowed to $66.4M from $88M in the year-ago period.
- In the pipeline, Acadia says a phase 2 study of ACP-044 for osteoarthritis pain is expected to begin this quarter.
- The company also expects top-line results from the phase 3 LAVENDER study of trofinetide for Rett syndrome in Q4.
- Acadia shares are unchanged at $19.40 in after-hours trading.