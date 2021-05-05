MetLife Q1 earnings improve as worst of pandemic is 'behind us'

May 05, 2021 5:19 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)METBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) Q1 earnings and revenue exceed the consensus estimates as increased earning from its U.S. and Asian businesses offset declines from its EMEA and Latin America regions.
  • "We believe the worst impact of the pandemic on our business performance is behind us," said CEO Michael Khalaf.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS, excluding notable items, of $2.20 vs. average analyst estimate of $1.52; compares with $2.03 in Q4 2020 and $1.58 in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 total adjusted revenue of $16.7B vs. consensus of $16.0B; vs. $20.6B in Q4 and $15.5B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 adjusted premium, fees, and other revenue of $11.4B, up 2% Y/Y.
  • Q1 adjusted net investment income of $5.31, up 74% Y/Y, driven by higher variable investment income due to higher private equity returns.
  • Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation adjustments, of $53.16 per share, vs. $54.18 at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Q1 total expenses of $15.3B, up from $12.7B a year ago.
  • Q1 adjusted ROE, excluding total notable items and AOCI other than FCTA, of 16.5% vs. 15.2% in Q4 and 12.6% in Q1 2020.
  • Conference call on May 6 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, MetLife EPS beats by $0.68, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.