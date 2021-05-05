Two Harbors Investment stock falls after Q1 core earnings miss, book value slips
May 05, 2021 5:31 PM ETTwo Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)TWOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) stock drops 7.0% in after-hours trading as core earnings declined more than expected during the quarter.
- Q1 core EPS of 17 cents falls short of the 24-cent average analyst estimate and declined from 30 cents in Q4 2020.
- Book value per share of $7.29 at March 31 vs. $7.63 at Dec. 31, 2020.
- "As spreads normalize, we expect to increase leverage and deploy excess capital at more attractive levels," said President and CEO Bill Greenberg. "In the meantime, we are committed to growing our MSR portfolio and have expanded our funding capacity to execute on that strategy."
- Total portfolio of $18.6B at March 31, 2020 vs. $21.8B at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Annualized net yield for aggregate portfolio during the quarter was 1.65% vs. 1.76% in Q4.
- 60+ day delinquencies were 2.9% at Q1-end, vs. 3.2% at Q4-end.
- Q1 servicing income of $107.1M vs. $100.5M in Q4.
- Conference call on May 6 at 9:00 AM ET.
- Earlier, Two Harbors Investment misses on revenue