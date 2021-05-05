Shell to give back upstream licenses in Tunisia next year
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +2.9%) has told the Tunisian government that it will hand back the Miskar upstream concession upon expiration of the license in June 2022, an energy ministry officials tells Reuters.
- Shell also requested the early return of the Asdrubal permit, which expires in 2035, according to the report.
- The decision does not affect Shell's ongoing brand license agreement in Tunisia with Vivo Energy, which distributes and markets Shell products to retail and commercial customers in Africa.
- Western energy companies have gradually left Tunisia amid growing frustration with the unstable regulatory and political environment since the country's 2011 revolution.
