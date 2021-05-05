Shell to give back upstream licenses in Tunisia next year

May 05, 2021 12:17 PM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +2.9%) has told the Tunisian government that it will hand back the Miskar upstream concession upon expiration of the license in June 2022, an energy ministry officials tells Reuters.
  • Shell also requested the early return of the Asdrubal permit, which expires in 2035, according to the report.
  • The decision does not affect Shell's ongoing brand license agreement in Tunisia with Vivo Energy, which distributes and markets Shell products to retail and commercial customers in Africa.
  • Western energy companies have gradually left Tunisia amid growing frustration with the unstable regulatory and political environment since the country's 2011 revolution.
  • Shell is "continuing the race to the bottom by oil majors" as it fails at ESG and "repeatedly" sells assets for multi-billion dollar losses, Josh Young writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.