American Tower secures $2.15B via equity raise
May 06, 2021 12:22 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)AMTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has priced its upsized public offering of 9M common shares (from 8.5M) at $244.75/share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 900K shares.
- Expected net proceeds of ~$2.15B will be used to finance Telxius transaction and pay related fees and expenses, to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
- BofA Securities is lead book-running manager. Barclays, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as joint book-running managers.
- Also, in order to fund Telxius deal, the company will sell stake in ATC Europe.
