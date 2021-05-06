Puma promotes insider to CFO - WSJ

May 06, 2021 6:25 AM ETPUMA SE (PMMAF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • PUMA SE (OTCPK:PMMAF) has named Hubert Hinterseher to succeed CFO Michael Lämmermann, effective June 1 - WSJ.
  • Mr. Hinterseher joined Puma in 2005 and most recently served as global director of financial controlling.
  • Mr. Hinterseher is expected to help the company grow its business, according to analysts. “The new CFO knows the company well and has been preparing for the new role,” said Zuzanna Pusz, head of the European luxury goods research division at UBS Group AG .
  • The change in the CFO seat comes as Puma forecast higher sales in 2021 after a decrease of 4.9% Y/Y to €5.23B in 2020.
  • Last week, the company reported Q1 results.
