Kirkland Lake Gold EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue
May 06, 2021 6:27 AM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)AEMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor33 Comments
- Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 misses by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.60 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $551.85M (-0.5% Y/Y) misses by $6.2M.
- Tony Makuch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kirkland Lake Gold commented: “We benefited from strong results in March, which was the key driver for higher than expected production and materially better than planned AISC in Q1 2021. We have had a solid start to 2021 and are poised for three strong quarters of operating results over the remainder of the year. Assuming current gold prices, we are also well positioned for improved financial performance beginning in the second quarter and expect to finish 2021, once again, as among the most profitable companies in our sector.
- Shares +0.03% PM.
- Press Release