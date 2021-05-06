Karuna Therapeutics EPS in-line

May 06, 2021 6:40 AM ETKaruna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX)KRTXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.10 in-line.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and investment of $571.3M.
  • “This year is off to a very productive start, with the advancement of our early- and late-stage clinical programs, most notably the initiation and ongoing enrollment of three Phase 3 trials in our EMERGENT program, the clinical program evaluating KarXT, our lead product candidate, in schizophrenia,” said Steve Paul, M.D., chief executive officer, president and chairman. “We believe KarXT represents a major advance in the treatment of neuropsychiatric conditions, such as schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis, where symptoms of psychosis are prominent and disabling. We look forward to furthering our journey to improve the lives of those living with these conditions.”
