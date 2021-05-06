Aptiv EPS beats by $0.28, beats on revenue

May 06, 2021 6:51 AM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)APTVBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Aptiv (NYSE:APTV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.28; GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.37.
  • Revenue of $4.02B (+24.5% Y/Y) beats by $340M.
  • GAAP operating income margin of 10.7%; Adj. operating income margin of 10.9%
  • Generated $252M of cash from operations
  • FY 2021 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of 15.13 - $15.73B vs. consensus of $15.61B; Adj. EBITDA of $2.33 - $2.48B; Adj. operating income margin of 10.2% - 10.7%; Non-GAAP EPS of $3.35 - $3.85 vs. consensus of $3.73.
  • Press Release
