Howmet Aerospace EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue; updated guidance

May 06, 2021 7:03 AM ETHowmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)HWMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.2B (-62.6% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
  • Operating income of $189M vs. consensus of $192.9M.
  • Updated Full Year 2021 Guidance: Revenue $5.05-$5.20 billion, versus prior $5.05-$5.25 billion, with an unchanged outlook of $5.10 billion vs. consensus of $5.29B, Adjusted EBITDA $1.125-$1.20 billion, versus prior $1.07-$1.15 billion, with an increased outlook of $1.15 billion, Earnings Per Share excluding special items $0.91-$1.02, versus prior $0.75-$0.89, with an increased outlook of $0.95 vs. consensus of $0.94, Adjusted Free Cash Flow $390-$460 million, versus prior $350-$450 million, with an increased outlook of $425 million
  • Issued Second Quarter 2021 Guidance: Revenue $1.17-$1.23 billion with an outlook of $1.20 billion vs. consensus of $1.29B, Adjusted EBITDA $260-$270 million with an outlook of $265 million, Earnings Per Share excluding special items $0.19-$0.21 with an outlook of $0.20 vs. consensus of $0.23.
  • Press Release
