EQT to buy Marcellus gas driller Alta Resources in $2.9B deal
May 06, 2021 7:18 AM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)EQTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
- EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) agrees to acquire Blackstone-backed Alta Resources Development for $2.925B in cash and stock, adding assets in the Northeast Marcellus shale play.
- The purchase will consist of $1B in cash and ~105M common shares representing $1.925B issued directly to Alta shareholders.
- The assets include 300K core net Marcellus acres, 1B cfe/day of current net production (100% dry gas), 300 miles of owned and operated midstream gathering systems, and an attractive firm transportation portfolio to premium demand markets.
- EQT expects the deal to generate $300M-$400M in annual free cash flow and $550M-$600M in annual adjusted EBITDA.
- EQT yesterday reported Q1 adjusted earnings that beat analyst estimates.