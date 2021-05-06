Scienjoy trades higher on expected Q1 revenue growth

May 06, 2021 7:18 AM ETScienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)SJ, LIZI, CIDMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) trades 4.1% higher premarket after it expects Q1 total net revenues to be in the range of RMB335M to RMB357M (+55% to 65% Y/Y).
  • Adj. net income is seen ranging between RMB72M to RMB75M (+90% to 100% Y/Y).
  • "During the quarter, as a result of our efforts to upgrade our platforms, advance our R&D capabilities, and refine our platform operations, we continued to attract and retain more users and broadcasters throughout our entertainment livestreaming ecosystem," chairman & CEO Victor He commented.
  • Related peers: Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade 0.17% and 5% higher premarket
