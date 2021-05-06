BioCryst shares rise on ORLADEYO driven Q1 revenue beat
May 06, 2021 7:48 AM ETBCRXBy: SA News Team7 Comments
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares rise more than 12% during premarket trading after the company posted a near four-fold increase in first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates.
- The company's Q1 revenue increased +295.4% Y/Y to $19.06M, beating analysts' average estimate by $9.46M.
- BioCryst' stellar topline beat was driven by the strength in its newly launched Hereditary Angioedema treatment ORLADEYO, which brought in $10.9M in its first full quarter after launch.
- Net loss for the quarter was $64.3M, or $0.36 per share, compared to a net loss of $37.6M, or $0.24 per share, last year.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments totaled $244.4M at March 31, 2021, compared to $114.6M at March 31, 2020.
- Research and development expenses increased to $42.4M from $29.9M in the same period last year.
- The company expects its cash runway to take it into 2023, based on its revenue estimates and an option to access an additional $75M from its existing credit facility.
- BioCryst announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved ORLADEYO for the prevention of recurrent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in HAE patients 12 years and older, last month.
- Previously (May 6): BioCryst Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue.