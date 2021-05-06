Intellia's Q1 net loss widens as CRISPR biotech misses earnings expectations
May 06, 2021 8:10 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)NTLABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw its net loss widen 45% year-over-year to $46.2M.
- The CRISPR-focused biotech also missed analyst estimates on revenue and EPS.
- For the quarter, R&D and G&A expenses increased, while collaboration revenue because of a milestone payment earned in 2020 from Novartis.
- Intellia ended the quarter with cash of $600.8M, and expects its cash position to support activities through at least the next two years.
- In the pipeline, Intellia plans on reporting phase 1 data on NTLA-2001 for transthyretin amyloidosis mid-year.
- Also mid-year, the company plans on submitting an IND for NTLA-5001 for acute myeloid leukemia, and in 2H 2021, an IND for NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema.
- Intellia shares are down 0.4% to $71.10 in premarket trading.