At Home unlikely to see competing bids after report of PE deal, analyst says
May 06, 2021 7:52 AM ETAt Home Group Inc. (HOME), KSSHOME, KSSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is unlikely to see a competing bid after a report that PE firm Hellman & Friedman is close to a deal to buy the home-decor retailer for the mid $30s/share, according to Wells Fargo. At Home gained 16% in premarket trading.
- An At Home deal makes sense at this point as there are more "incremental risks" in the story starting in Q2 such as challenging comparisons and possibly slowing demand, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem wrote in a note. These dynamics makes a competing offer less likely.
- At Home has "lagged" high growth peers in metrics such as margins and free cash flow/returns, according to Fadem
- At Home PT raised to $37 from $30 on the deal speculation.
- Recall May 2019, Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) was said to have approached At Home about an acquisition, according to a Reuters report after the company was said to be exploring a sale earlier.