Biofrontera trades in green on higher prelim revenue for April
May 06, 2021 7:52 AM ETBiofrontera AG (BFRA)BFRABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) trades 5.9% higher premarket after estimating April product sales revenue to be ~€2.49M compared to €0.49M in same month last year.
- Prelim product sales revenues in U.S. increased 447% to €1.82M; Germany revenues rose 208% to €0.44K; in rest of Europe, the company product sales surged multiple times to €0.23M from €17K in same month prior year.
- On comparison to 2019, total product sales in 2021 were up 8% in all markets; U.S. sales were up 3%, 25% in Germany and 20% in the rest of the European markets compared to April 2019.