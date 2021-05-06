Store Capital Q1 earnings beat as rent collections improve
May 06, 2021 7:52 AM ETSTORE Capital Corporation (STOR)STORBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) rent collections improve as its tenants' business activity picks up, increasing their ability to make rent payments.
- Collections of monthly rent and interest increased to 95% in April 2021, and was 93% for Q1 2021.
- Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 47 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 45 cents; increased from 44 cents in Q4 2020 and declined from 49 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 revenue of $182.3 increased from $172.9M in Q4 2020 and $177.9M in Q1 2020.
- Reaffirms 2021 adjusted FFO per share guidance of $1.90-$1.96.
- During the quarter, Store sold ~3.5M common shares at a weighted average share price of $33.32 for ~$114.1M in net proceeds.
- During the quarter, STOR originated $270.8M of gross investments representing 66 property locations and sold 44 properties, recognizing a net gain of $15.7M on the dispositions.
- Net proceeds from the disposition of real estate during the quarter were $137.5M vs. an aggregate original investment of $141.2M.
- Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
