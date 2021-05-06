Store Capital Q1 earnings beat as rent collections improve

  • Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) rent collections improve as its tenants' business activity picks up, increasing their ability to make rent payments.
  • Collections of monthly rent and interest increased to 95% in April 2021, and was 93% for Q1 2021.
  • Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 47 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 45 cents; increased from 44 cents in Q4 2020 and declined from 49 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 revenue of $182.3 increased from $172.9M in Q4 2020 and $177.9M in Q1 2020.
  • Reaffirms 2021 adjusted FFO per share guidance of $1.90-$1.96.
  • During the quarter, Store sold ~3.5M common shares at a weighted average share price of $33.32 for ~$114.1M in net proceeds.
  • During the quarter, STOR originated $270.8M of gross investments representing 66 property locations and sold 44 properties, recognizing a net gain of $15.7M on the dispositions.
  • Net proceeds from the disposition of real estate during the quarter were $137.5M vs. an aggregate original investment of $141.2M.
  • Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
  • Earlier, STORE Capital FFO beats by $0.02, revenue in-line
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.