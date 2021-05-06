Becton, Dickinson tops Q1 forecast; COVID-19 testing sales of $480M
May 06, 2021 7:56 AM ET
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) down 1.8% premarket after reporting financial results for fiscal Q2 ended March 31, 2021.
- The company recorded FQ2 revenues of $4.9B, up 15% over prior-year period and ahead of analyst estimate of $4.88B.
- BD's COVID-19 diagnostic revenues totaled $480M.
- BD Medical revenues increased 7.4% Y/Y to $2.3B, reflecting growth in the Medication Delivery Solutions (MDS) and Pharmaceutical Systems units. MDS revenue growth benefited from global sales of syringes relating to COVID-19 vaccination efforts and U.S. sales of catheters and medication delivery devices.
- BD Life Sciences revenues rose 42.5% to $1.6B, driven by the Integrated Diagnostic Solutions unit's sales related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing, which includes BD Veritor Plus System revenues of $290M, with remaining revenues related to the BD Max COVID-19 tests and specimen collection and transport.
- BD Interventional revenues of $1B, up 2.1% Y/Y, supported by growth in the Peripheral Intervention and Urology and Critical Care units.
- Adjusted EPS increased 25.1% Y/Y to $3.19, beating analyst expectations of $3.04.
- GAAP EPS rose 77.4% over prior year to $0.94. GAAP net income grew 90.6% Y/Y to $277M.
- The company continues to expect fiscal year 2021 revenues to grow 12% to 14% on an as reported basis and Adjusted EPS between $12.75 and $12.85.
