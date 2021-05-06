ViacomCBS stock climbs after Q1 beats on ad, subscriber strength
May 06, 2021
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is trading up over 2% following first quarter beats driven by sports-related ad strength and strong streaming subscribers.
- Revenue was up 14% on the year to $7.41B. EPS of $1.52 topped analyst estimates by $0.30.
- Ad revenue was up 21% on the year driven by the broadcasts of Super Bowl LV and NCAA Tournament games.
- TV Entertainment sales were up 19% to $3.51B, roughly in line with guidance.
- Adjusted OIBDA was $1.63B vs. the $1.37B consensus.
- “In Q1, we accelerated our expansion in streaming with the launch of Paramount+ further enhancing ViacomCBS’ ecosystem of premium, pay and free services. The strong consumer response we have seen is evident in today’s numbers – we have grown global streaming revenue 65 percent year-over-year and we added 6M global streaming subscribers, driven by Paramount+, to reach 36M streaming subscribers globally. In addition, we now have almost 50M global Pluto TV MAUs," says CEO Bob Bakish.
