Rio Tinto shareholders reject executive pay packages in 'first strike' vote

May 06, 2021 7:59 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) shareholders at the annual general meeting voted against the company's executive pay packages, in a backlash over its destruction last year of sacred Aboriginal rock shelters.
  • Rio says more than 60% of votes cast were against its remuneration report, constituting a "first strike" against the measure.
  • In Australia, if a company's executive pay package is rejected two years in a row, the board could face a vote to be removed.
  • Rio's board "acknowledges that the executive pay outcomes in relation to the tragic events at Juukan Gorge are sensitive and contentious issues."
  • The vote follows the departure of former CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques, who was ousted last September in the controversy over the Juukan George incident.
