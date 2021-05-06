BioDelivery Sciences EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue
May 06, 2021 8:03 AM ETBioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI)BDSIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor11 Comments
- BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $41.02M (+7.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.05M.
- The Company reiterates its 2021 financial guidance, with full year 2021 total Company net sales of $170 - $180 million ($178.49M consensus), including full year 2021 BELBUCA net sales of $155 - $165 million. Total operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $115 - $120 million, as the Company continues to invest to support the growth of its brands, and EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $40 - $50 million in 2021. The Company expects to continue delivering positive operating cash flow throughout 2021.
