KKR teams up with Leonard Green to invest in maker of packaging films
May 06, 2021 8:03 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)KKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) teams up with Leonard Green & Partners to invest in Charter Next Generation ("CNG"), a maker of specialty films used in a range of packaging applications.
- KKR and Leonard Green wall be equal co-owners, while a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will become a minority owner in Charter Next Generation.
- Employees of the films producer will also have a stake in the company.
- Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
- CNG makes high-performance specialty films focused on the inner lining of packaging, protecting foods and other goods by creating heat resistance, sterility, oxygen and odor barriers, UV shields, and moisture protection, among other factors.
- Its specialty films also allow for recyclability, compostability, and the use of post-consumer resin. CNG’s high-performance, specialty films are also used in a variety of other industrial, healthcare, and consumer applications.
- KKR is making the investment in CNG through its Americas XII Fund.
