Becton, Dickinson plans to spin off Diabetes Care unit

  • The board of directors' of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) has unanimously authorized management to proceed with a plan to spin off company's Diabetes Care business as an independent, publicly traded company ("NewCo").
  • BD believes the spinoff will create long-term value for shareholders and create a platform to continue to enhance the tools provided to people with diabetes.
  • BD management expects the transaction to strengthen its mid-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit total return growth profile.
  • The transaction is expected to be completed in H1 of calendar year 2022.
  • Shares down 1.8% premarket trading at $245.28.
