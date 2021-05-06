Becton, Dickinson plans to spin off Diabetes Care unit
May 06, 2021 8:05 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)BDXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The board of directors' of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) has unanimously authorized management to proceed with a plan to spin off company's Diabetes Care business as an independent, publicly traded company ("NewCo").
- BD believes the spinoff will create long-term value for shareholders and create a platform to continue to enhance the tools provided to people with diabetes.
- BD management expects the transaction to strengthen its mid-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit total return growth profile.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in H1 of calendar year 2022.
- Shares down 1.8% premarket trading at $245.28.