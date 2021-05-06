Paya Holdings gets new Outperform rating at Credit Suisse on growth outlook
May 06, 2021 8:17 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo initiates coverage of Paya Holdings with an Outperform rating as he sees the company's platform processing ~$45B in annual volumes in 2021 and a medium-term outlook of low- to mid-teens organic top-line growth and ~20% EBITDA growth.
- Sees further scaling through strategic M&A.
- Sees margin expansion ahead with a path toward ~35% achievable.
- Paya serves verticals that are traditionally underserved by payment processors, he points out. The company estimates almost $1T of total U.S. card payment volumes across its five core verticals.
- Chiodo's Outperform rating jibes with the Very Bullish average Wall Street analyst rating (6 Very Bullish,1 Bullish).