Qorvo acquires NextInput for undisclosed term

May 06, 2021 8:23 AM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)QRVOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) has acquired California-based NextInput, a force-sensing solutions provider for human-machine interface (HMI).
  • Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition expands Qorvo’s technology portfolio and enables Qorvo to accelerate the deployment of force-sensing solutions utilizing MEMS-based sensors.
  • NextInput will be part of Qorvo’s Mobile Products and will be led by NextInput CEO and Founder Ali Foughi.
  • Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products, said, “The NextInput team is a great addition to our Mobile Products business, providing MEMS-based sensors in innovative products for customers in existing and new markets. NextInput enhances Qorvo’s technology and product leadership while opening new opportunities in next-generation human-machine interface solutions.”
