LM Funding America trades in red on 1:5 reverse stock split

May 06, 2021 8:24 AM ETLM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA)LMFABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) trades 7.9% lower premarket after announcing a 1-for-5 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock, effective May 7, 12:01 am ET.
  • In May 2020, the company shareholders had approved for a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio within the range of one-for-two to one-for-ten, as determined by its board.
  • "The reverse stock split will also effectively make available an increased number of authorized but unissued shares to pursue potential acquisitions, additional financing activities, and/or other strategic transactions to grow shareholder value in the wake of our substantially improved cash position, our sponsorship of a successful SPAC IPO in January 2021, and the launch of our recently announced digital assets strategy," chairman & CEO Bruce M. Rodgers commented.
