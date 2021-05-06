TherapeuticsMD drops 3% despite consensus beating Q1 results

May 06, 2021 8:27 AM ETTherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)TXMDBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • Total revenue for Q1 increased 62% to $19.87M compared to Q1 2020. Analysts forecast was $19.77M.
  • ANNOVERA net product revenue increased by $6.5M to $8.8M vs. $2.3M in prior year.
  • IMVEXXY revenue increased by 10% Y/Y to $7M compared to $6.4M for first quarter of 2020. BIJUVA revenue increased 120% Y/Y to $2.5M.
  • Gross margin of 76% for Q1 2021 compared to 75% for Q4 2020 and 78% for Q1 2020.
  • Net loss improved in Q1 and reached $39.4M, or $0.11 per share compared with net loss of $56.8M, or $0.21 per share in Q1 2020. EPS consensus was ($0.12).
  • During Q1, the USPTO issued three new ANNOVERA patents, which are now listed in the FDA Approved Orange Book.
  • TXMD shares down 3% premarket trading at $1.24.
  • Previously (May 6): Therapeutics MD EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.