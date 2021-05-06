TherapeuticsMD drops 3% despite consensus beating Q1 results
May 06, 2021 8:27 AM ETTherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)TXMDBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor6 Comments
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Total revenue for Q1 increased 62% to $19.87M compared to Q1 2020. Analysts forecast was $19.77M.
- ANNOVERA net product revenue increased by $6.5M to $8.8M vs. $2.3M in prior year.
- IMVEXXY revenue increased by 10% Y/Y to $7M compared to $6.4M for first quarter of 2020. BIJUVA revenue increased 120% Y/Y to $2.5M.
- Gross margin of 76% for Q1 2021 compared to 75% for Q4 2020 and 78% for Q1 2020.
- Net loss improved in Q1 and reached $39.4M, or $0.11 per share compared with net loss of $56.8M, or $0.21 per share in Q1 2020. EPS consensus was ($0.12).
- During Q1, the USPTO issued three new ANNOVERA patents, which are now listed in the FDA Approved Orange Book.
- TXMD shares down 3% premarket trading at $1.24.
