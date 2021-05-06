Initial jobless claims drop under 500K for first time in pandemic
May 06, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -108K to 498K vs. 533K consensus, 590K prior (revised from 553K).
- Four-week moving average for week ending April. 17 was 560K, down 61K from the previous week's average of 621K.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.6%, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 504.67K, a decrease of 107.4K (or 17.5%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 3.690M is up from 3.653M and higher than 3.620M consensus.