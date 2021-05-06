Nemaura Medical rallies on listing of sugarBEAT for reimbursement in Germany
May 06, 2021 8:30 AM ETNemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)NMRDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) trades 15.8% higher premarket after announcing progress with the German regulatory authority (GBA) to achieve reimbursement for its sugarBEAT device.
- After initial review, the GBA has determined that sugarBEAT does not require GBA review and will go directly to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband) for a listing on the durable medical catalog.
- "In the meantime, we are actively negotiating to identify the right partner to market and distribute the product and our program in this very important market," CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury commented.