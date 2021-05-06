Linde raises full-year earnings forecast after big Q1 beat

May 06, 2021 8:28 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)LINBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) +1.6% pre-market after easily beating Q1 earnings expectations and raising its FY 2021 earnings guidance, boosted by strength in its healthcare and electronics businesses.
  • Higher prices and growing demand in the healthcare sector, where Linde supplies equipment and medical gases including oxygen for COVID-19 patients, prompted a 10% jump in Q1 sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
  • Q1 revenues rose 7% in the Asia-Pacific region due to a strong electronics market and project start-ups.
  • Q1 operating cash flow jumped 57% Y/Y to $2.11B; after $762M capex, free cash flow increased 148% to $1.34B.
  • Linde now forecasts full-year adjusted EPS of $9.60-$9.80, up 17%-19% Y/Y, raised from $9.10-$9.30 and above $9.30 analyst consensus estimate.
  • For Q2, Linde expects EPS to grow 32-34% from the year-earlier quarter to $2.50-$2.55.
  • Top competitor Air Liquide also beat analyst expectations in its Q1 results issued last month.
