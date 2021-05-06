Productivity jumps in Q1 and labor costs fall less than expected
May 06, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Q1 Productivity and Costs: +5.4% vs. +3.7% expected, -4.2% prior.
- Output increased 8.4% and hours worked increased 2.9%, according the the preliminary print on Q1. (Percent changes are seasonally adjusted annual rates.)
- From Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, nonfarm business labor productivity improved 4.1%, reflecting a 1.1% increase in output and a 2.9% decline in hours worked.
- Unit labor costs: -0.3% vs. -0.6% expected and +6.0% prior.
- The labor cost decline represents a 5.1% increase in hourly compensation and a 5.4% increase in productivity.
- Over the last four quarters, unit labor costs increased 1.6%, as hourly compensation increased 5.8% and productivity increased 4.1%.