Productivity jumps in Q1 and labor costs fall less than expected

May 06, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Q1 Productivity and Costs: +5.4% vs. +3.7% expected, -4.2% prior.
  • Output increased 8.4% and hours worked increased 2.9%, according the the preliminary print on Q1. (Percent changes are seasonally adjusted annual rates.)
  • From Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, nonfarm business labor productivity improved 4.1%, reflecting a 1.1% increase in output and a 2.9% decline in hours worked.
  • Unit labor costs: -0.3% vs. -0.6% expected and +6.0% prior.
  • The labor cost decline represents a 5.1% increase in hourly compensation and a 5.4% increase in productivity.
  • Over the last four quarters, unit labor costs increased 1.6%, as hourly compensation increased 5.8% and productivity increased 4.1%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.