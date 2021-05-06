Cardinal Health narrows fiscal 2021 guidance after Q3 earnings miss
May 06, 2021 8:32 AM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) posted worse than feared Q3 results for fiscal 2021 dragging its shares ~8.0% lower in the pre-market.
- Quarterly revenue at $39.3B came in-line with the previous year quarter as sales from the pharmaceutical segment dropped to ~$35.1B, unchanged from Q3 FY20.
- The stagnation was attributed to the unfavorable comparison with the previous year due to COVID-19-related acceleration in pharmaceutical sales.
- The segmental profit fell ~4.3% YoY to $511.0M mainly due to COVID-related contraction in generics business partly offset by the higher contribution from brand sales.
- Net earnings have dropped ~66.0% YoY to $119.0M, a decline attributed to an asset write down and a tax effect.
- Cardinal Health has lowered the upper end of the fiscal 2021 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $5.90 – 6.05 from $5.85 - $6.10 per share. That compares to $6.02 of the consensus.
- A webcast on earnings is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
- The rival AmerisourceBergen also reported worse than expected financials yesterday causing its rivals to trade lower during the day.