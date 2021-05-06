BioDelivery shares rise on Q1 topline strength
May 06, 2021 8:34 AM ETBioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI)BDSIBy: SA News Team
- BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares rise 2% during premarket trading after the company posted first-quarter revenue that increased 7%, driven by the sales of its BELBUCA treatment.
- This revenue growth was driven by BELBUCA net sales of $36.4M, which increased 9%, and Symproic net sales of $4.4M, which increased 5%.
- Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $41M compared to $38.3M in the first quarter of 2020.
- Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $27.8M, compared to $26.7M last year.
- Net Income for the first quarter of 2021 was $5.2M, or $0.05 per share, compared to $5M, or $0.05 per share last year.
- As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were about $116.4M, compared to $111.6M last year.
- The company reiterates its 2021 financial guidance, with full year 2021 total company net sales of $170M - $180M, including FY 2021 BELBUCA net sales of $155M - $165M.
- The company said it expects to continue delivering positive operating cash flow throughout 2021.
- Previously (May 6): BioDelivery Sciences EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue.