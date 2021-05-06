Leidos awarded $12.6B DIA SITE III IT support contract
May 06, 2021 8:35 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)LDOSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) nabbed the Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) contract vehicle wherein it will continue supporting DIA and compete for task orders to support the overall program.
- The 10-year multiple-award contract holds a total estimated value of $12.6B.
- SITE III is DIA's third consecutive Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract to address the evolving information technology requirements vital to U.S. security.
- The contract facilitates worldwide coverage for integrated IT intelligence requirements and technical support services to the DIA and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
- Shares trading 0.32% higher premarket