Great Elm Capital signs up to $25M in revolving credit facility

May 06, 2021 8:41 AM ETGreat Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)GECCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) entered into a Loan, Guarantee and Security Agreement with City National Bank providing a senior secured revolving line of credit of up to $25M.
  • The company may seek to increase the revolving line in a total amount not exceeding $25M.
  • The maturity date of the revolving line is the earlier of May 5, 2024 and May 15, 2022 if the company's 6.50% notes due 2022 are not refinanced on or prior to such date.
  • Borrowings under the revolving line bear interest at a rate equal to LIBOR plus 3.50%, a base rate plus 2.00% or a combination thereof, as decided by the company.
  • Shares trading 0.3% lower premarket
