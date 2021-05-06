Weighing in on vaccine patent waivers, Alcon and Ultragenyx upgraded at Citi and more in analyst action

Analysts weigh in on potential of COVID-19 patent waivers

  • Yesterday's announcement that the U.S. would support a waiver of IP protections for COVID-19 vaccines led to a slide in vaccine makers.
  • However, several analysts believe the potential impact may be overhyped as other countries also oppose such a move and negotiations will still need to be done at the World Trade Organization ("WTO").
  • Barclay's Carter Gould says that a waiver could potentially impact 2022 supply, but it would likely lend "itself to negotiations for lower-cost/free vaccines in specific regions in the near to intermediate term."
  • Umer Raffat of Evercore ISI says that just because the U.S. supports a waiver doesn't mean one will be granted by the WTO.
  • He also notes that even if granted, IP is just one part of the puzzle as manufacturing mRNA vaccines on a large scale can be difficult.
  • Vaccine makers this morning: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) -4.4%; BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) -12%; Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) -9.8%; Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) -0.2%; Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) -5.5%; and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) -8.5%.

Alcon, Ultragenyx boosted at Citi

  • Following a Q1 earnings beat, Citi is upgrading shares of Alcon (NYSE:ALC) to neutral from sell, and raising its price target to $72 from $65.
  • Analyst Joanne Wuensch is basing her upgrade on the company's new 2021 guidance, making the stock fairly valued as of now.
  • However, she adds that the stock is still expensive and trades at a premium to peers.
  • Citi is also upgrading shares of Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) to buy/high risk, though is trimming its price target to $151 from $160.
  • Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz says that recent stock weakness provides an attractive entry point given the company has three potential gene therapy trials underway.
  • He adds that other candidates beyond gene therapy in the pipeline bode well for Ultragenyx.

Oppenheimer upgrade follows Personalis Q1 earnings beat

  • Oppenheimer has upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to outperform following its Q1 earnings beat.
  • The firm says the company is "entering an extended period of high growth as it leverages new functionality (liquid biopsy and lab in China) to bid on larger pharmaceutical contracts."
  • Oppenheimer has a price target of $28, implying upside of 33%.
