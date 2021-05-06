Weighing in on vaccine patent waivers, Alcon and Ultragenyx upgraded at Citi and more in analyst action
Analysts weigh in on potential of COVID-19 patent waivers
- Yesterday's announcement that the U.S. would support a waiver of IP protections for COVID-19 vaccines led to a slide in vaccine makers.
- However, several analysts believe the potential impact may be overhyped as other countries also oppose such a move and negotiations will still need to be done at the World Trade Organization ("WTO").
- Barclay's Carter Gould says that a waiver could potentially impact 2022 supply, but it would likely lend "itself to negotiations for lower-cost/free vaccines in specific regions in the near to intermediate term."
- Umer Raffat of Evercore ISI says that just because the U.S. supports a waiver doesn't mean one will be granted by the WTO.
- He also notes that even if granted, IP is just one part of the puzzle as manufacturing mRNA vaccines on a large scale can be difficult.
- Vaccine makers this morning: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) -4.4%; BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) -12%; Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) -9.8%; Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) -0.2%; Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) -5.5%; and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) -8.5%.
Alcon, Ultragenyx boosted at Citi
- Following a Q1 earnings beat, Citi is upgrading shares of Alcon (NYSE:ALC) to neutral from sell, and raising its price target to $72 from $65.
- Analyst Joanne Wuensch is basing her upgrade on the company's new 2021 guidance, making the stock fairly valued as of now.
- However, she adds that the stock is still expensive and trades at a premium to peers.
- Citi is also upgrading shares of Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) to buy/high risk, though is trimming its price target to $151 from $160.
- Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz says that recent stock weakness provides an attractive entry point given the company has three potential gene therapy trials underway.
- He adds that other candidates beyond gene therapy in the pipeline bode well for Ultragenyx.
Oppenheimer upgrade follows Personalis Q1 earnings beat
- Oppenheimer has upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to outperform following its Q1 earnings beat.
- The firm says the company is "entering an extended period of high growth as it leverages new functionality (liquid biopsy and lab in China) to bid on larger pharmaceutical contracts."
- Oppenheimer has a price target of $28, implying upside of 33%.