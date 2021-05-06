Novavax and Gavi execute advance purchase agreement for COVID-19 vaccine
May 06, 2021 9:21 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)NVAXBy: SA News Team13 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announces that it has finalized an advance purchase agreement (APA) with Vaccine Alliance, Gavi, for supply of its recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the COVAX Facility.
- Under the APA, Novavax is expected to manufacture and distribute 350M doses of NVX-CoV2373 to countries participating under the COVAX Facility.
- Under a separate purchase agreement with Gavi, the Serum Institute of India is expected to manufacture and deliver the balance of the 1.1B doses of Novavax' vaccine.
- Vaccine dose allocation will be determined by Gavi across the AMC-eligible and self-financing participants under a tiered pricing schedule, the company said.
- Novavax expects to deliver doses with antigen and adjuvant manufactured at facilities directly funded by the investments Novavax received from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
- Novavax shares were trading down nearly 6% premarket.