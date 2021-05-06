Novavax and Gavi execute advance purchase agreement for COVID-19 vaccine

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announces that it has finalized an advance purchase agreement (APA) with Vaccine Alliance, Gavi, for supply of its recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the COVAX Facility.
  • Under the APA, Novavax is expected to manufacture and distribute 350M doses of NVX-CoV2373 to countries participating under the COVAX Facility.
  • Under a separate purchase agreement with Gavi, the Serum Institute of India is expected to manufacture and deliver the balance of the 1.1B doses of Novavax' vaccine.
  • Vaccine dose allocation will be determined by Gavi across the AMC-eligible and self-financing participants under a tiered pricing schedule, the company said.
  • Novavax expects to deliver doses with antigen and adjuvant manufactured at facilities directly funded by the investments Novavax received from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
  • Novavax shares were trading down nearly 6% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.