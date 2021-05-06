Luokung rallies on favorable ruling granting preliminary injuction

  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) trades 18.9% higher premarket after it announced that its earlier announced motion for a preliminary injunction was granted by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
  • In its ruling, the Court explained that it was preliminarily enjoining "the prohibitions against Luokung in full."
  • Due to the ruling, the DoD and other government defendants are enjoined from implementing or enforcing the designation of Luokung as a Community Chinese military company.
  • The company has informed Nasdaq to reconsider the delisting determination that it previously issued, as well as its decision to suspend trading in Luokung ordinary shares effective May 7.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.