Luokung rallies on favorable ruling granting preliminary injuction
May 06, 2021 9:24 AM ETLuokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)LKCOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) trades 18.9% higher premarket after it announced that its earlier announced motion for a preliminary injunction was granted by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
- In its ruling, the Court explained that it was preliminarily enjoining "the prohibitions against Luokung in full."
- Due to the ruling, the DoD and other government defendants are enjoined from implementing or enforcing the designation of Luokung as a Community Chinese military company.
- The company has informed Nasdaq to reconsider the delisting determination that it previously issued, as well as its decision to suspend trading in Luokung ordinary shares effective May 7.