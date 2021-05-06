Fastly stock continues pullback as analysts weigh in on weak guidance
May 06, 2021 9:25 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)FSLYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan cuts Fastly's (NYSE:FSLY) price target from $110 to $85 while maintaining an Outperform rating, saying yesterday's Q1 revenue missed the firm's estimates by 300 bps and that the "very low" guidance was "surprising."
- Horan sees a silver lining in management forecasting "unprecedented growth" in H2, as evidenced by the raised full-year outlook. But that growth will require higher investments and carries execution risks.
- More commentary: Raymond James (Market Perform) points to last week's downgrade note that cited weaker traffic data, which the firm says explains the downside Q2 outlook. The firm says the guidance implies organic revenue growth of flat to low single digits.
- Fastly shares are down 19% to $47.01 pre-market.
- Fastly also announced the departure of its CFO during its earnings print.