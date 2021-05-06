WideOpenWest gains 6% as Stephens looks to 42% upside
May 06, 2021 9:28 AM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)WOWBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is moving higher again today, up 6.4% premarket after an upgrade to Overweight at Stephens, from Equal Weight.
- That follows Tuesday's revenue beat, where a fractional gain there was better than expected.
- It also comes after Truist upgraded the stock to Buy, pointing to expected ongoing broadband growth.
- Stephens believes an asset sale is likely for WideOpenWest, and raised its price target to $22 from $7. That implies 42% upside.
- Wall Street is Neutral on the stock, while it has a Quant Rating of Bullish.