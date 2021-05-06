NRG Energy sizzles as revenues rise fourfold; Fornaro to become new CFO

May 06, 2021
  • NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) +1.9% pre-market despite swinging to a Q1 loss, as revenues quadrupled from the prior-year quarter to $8.09B.
  • The company reported a Q1 GAAP loss of $82M, or $0.33/share, from year-ago earnings of $121M, or $0.49/share, hurt by costs of the February storm in Texas that knocked generation offline and spiked wholesale prices to record levels.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA jumped 62% Y/Y to $567M.
  • NRG said it took a $967M hit in the quarter from the storm that knocked out generators and electricity across the state.
  • Also, NRG appoints Alberto Fornaro as its new CFO, effective June 1, succeeding Gaetan Frotte, who has been serving as interim CFO since February.
  • Fornaro was CFO of Coupang Inc. last year after spending nearly nine years at International Gaming Technology, including seven years as CFO.
