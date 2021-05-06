Borqs Technologies begins R&D and Manufacturing facilities construction

  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) commenced construction with matching funds from the Huzhou South Taihu New Development Authorities 5G Industrial Park Project for a R&D center and manufacturing facilities to be completed within Q2.
  • Construction and renovation activities which began in January 2021 kicked off the first phase of cooperation between Borqs and the Huzhou 5G Project (signed on Nov.28).
  • On completion, the company plans to reduce operational costs by gradually bringing in-house at Huzhou manufacturing activities that are currently outsourced.
  • Shares trading 2.9% lower premarket
