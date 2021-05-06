Genprex in-licenses additional gene therapy technologies for treatment of lung cancer

  • Genprex (GNPX +2.5%) announces that it has in-licensed additional gene therapy technologies for the treatment of lung cancer.
  • The company and a major cancer research center in Houston, Texas has entered into an amendment to their May 2020 License Agreement enabling the exclusive license.
  • Genprex has been granted exclusive worldwide license to an additional portfolio of six patents and one patent application and related technology.
  • Newly licensed technologies include use of Genprex’s TUSC2 gene therapy combined with EGFR inhibitors or other anti-cancer therapies in patients predicted to be responsive to TUSC2 therapy.
  • An Institutional Review Board ("IRB") had granted approval for Genprex's phase 1/2 trial testing its REQORSA immunogene therapy with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso (osimertinib) in late-stage non-small cell lung cancer, on Wednesday.
