Genprex in-licenses additional gene therapy technologies for treatment of lung cancer
May 06, 2021 9:31 AM ET Genprex, Inc. (GNPX)
- Genprex (GNPX +2.5%) announces that it has in-licensed additional gene therapy technologies for the treatment of lung cancer.
- The company and a major cancer research center in Houston, Texas has entered into an amendment to their May 2020 License Agreement enabling the exclusive license.
- Genprex has been granted exclusive worldwide license to an additional portfolio of six patents and one patent application and related technology.
- Newly licensed technologies include use of Genprex’s TUSC2 gene therapy combined with EGFR inhibitors or other anti-cancer therapies in patients predicted to be responsive to TUSC2 therapy.
- An Institutional Review Board ("IRB") had granted approval for Genprex's phase 1/2 trial testing its REQORSA immunogene therapy with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso (osimertinib) in late-stage non-small cell lung cancer, on Wednesday.