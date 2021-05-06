Applied DNA's LinearDNA COVID-19 vaccine booster yields 5-fold increase in neutralizing antibody in felines
May 06, 2021
- Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) announces a booster injection delivered 30 days after the prime vaccination elicited an average boost in SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody (NAb) levels (titers) by over 5-fold.
- The antibodies produced by the members of the feline cohort were tested against functional SARS-CoV-2 virus of the D614G lineage.
- Testing showed that neutralizing titers were detected in feline sera with a geometric mean titer for the cohort of 398. The average NAb titer results post-booster exceeded the three- to four-fold enhancement previously predicted by the Company.
- The Company expects to have cellular immunity data for the feline cohort in the coming weeks.
- Based on positive results, the Company plans to initiate a near-term clinical trial for the LinearDNA vaccine candidate in commercial minks. The Company is seeking a commercial partner for its go-to-market strategy.