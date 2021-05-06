3D Systems announces two strategic growth acquisitions - Allevi & Additive Works
May 06, 2021 - 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) - By: Khyathi Dalal
- For meeting the rapidly expanding application opportunities for additive manufacturing in medical and high-reliability industrial applications, 3D Systems (DDD -2.0%) announced targeted investments.
- Acquisition of Allevi: for expanding regenerative medicine initiative by accelerating growth in medical and pharmaceutical research laboratories.
- Acquisition of German software firm, Additive Works: to expand simulation capabilities for rapid optimization of industrial-scale 3D printing processes.
- Allevi acquisition positions 3D Systems to effectively address a broad spectrum of applications in the rapidly evolving field of regenerative medicine which is projected to grow by 15%+ annually by multiple research houses and could surpass $18B by 2025.
- "We continue to deliver on our four-phase plan with an increasing focus on investing for accelerated growth and profitability," President and CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves commented.