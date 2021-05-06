Twilio slips 6% as guidance disappoints, but analysts see buying opportunity

May 06, 2021
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has come out of today's open down 6%, following first-quarter earnings where the company beat expectations but guided to a deeper-than-expected loss in the second quarter.
  • Analysts are largely defending the company today, saying that the guidance looks conservative.
  • That outlook and a gross margin that ticked down to 55% from 57% may be weighing on shares but that sets up a dip-buying opportunity, Cowen says, sticking with an Outperform rating.
  • Those results showed some traction taking hold in the company's Segment acquisition (which contributed nearly $45M in revenue), the firm says; it cut its price target to $515 from $540.
  • Morgan Stanley also praised strength at Segment and solid revenue overall. And while gross margins still face pressure especially as the company is expanding international business, that international business is a differentiator for Twilio, it says. It has an Overweight rating and $500 price target.
