Colony Capital Q1 earnings in-line as company continues pivot to digital

May 06, 2021 9:54 AM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)DBRGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Q1 core FFO per share of 1 cent matches the average analyst estimate and improves from a core FFO loss per share of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • "The growth in our digital businesses combined with key legacy dispositions puts us at 70% rotated currently, already past our target for the year," said President and CEO Mark Ganzi.
  • Q1 revenue of $316M misses the average analyst estimate of $378.3M; declined from $339M in Q4 and increased from $217M a year ago.
  • Total expenses of $504.0M jumped from $355.4M a year ago; depreciation and amortization accounted for $171.0M of the current quarter's expenses vs. $76.2M in the year-ago period; property operating expense rose to $132.3M from $83.5M.
  • Digital operating EBITDA of $14.4M fell from $60.5M in Q4 and increased from $3.2M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Digital assets under management of $32.0B at March 31, 2021 increased from $30.0B at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Completed the sale of Colony's hospitality portfolios during the quarter, generating an aggregate $67.5M of gross proceeds and resulting in the reduction of $2.7B in consolidated investment-level debt.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Colony Capital FFO in-line, misses on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.