PharmaDrug inks CRO deal for cepharanthine cancer study

  • PharmaDrug (OTCPK:LMLLF +1.7%) has entered into a service agreement with a contract research organization (CRO) to evaluate the company's patented enteric-coated formulation of cepharanthine ("PD-001") in a broad panel of human cancers.
  • The company also initiates the preclinical study of cepharanthine in a bid to streamline its strategy for esophageal cancer.
  • cepharanthine is a natural product and an approved drug used for more than 70 years in Japan to successfully treat a variety of acute and chronic diseases.
  • It has been shown in preclinical efficacy models to restore cancer cell sensitivity to multiple unrelated classes of chemotherapy, the company said.
