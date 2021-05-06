PharmaDrug inks CRO deal for cepharanthine cancer study
May 06, 2021 9:56 AM ETPharmadrug Inc. (LMLLF)LMLLFBy: SA News Team
- PharmaDrug (OTCPK:LMLLF +1.7%) has entered into a service agreement with a contract research organization (CRO) to evaluate the company's patented enteric-coated formulation of cepharanthine ("PD-001") in a broad panel of human cancers.
- The company also initiates the preclinical study of cepharanthine in a bid to streamline its strategy for esophageal cancer.
- cepharanthine is a natural product and an approved drug used for more than 70 years in Japan to successfully treat a variety of acute and chronic diseases.
- It has been shown in preclinical efficacy models to restore cancer cell sensitivity to multiple unrelated classes of chemotherapy, the company said.